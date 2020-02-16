Parasite director and cast meet South Korea's president

The director and a number of cast members of the Oscar-winning film Parasite meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-Sook.

Mr Moon invited filmmaker Bong Joon-ho and actors from the film to the presidential office for a meeting to honour their historic achievements at last week's Oscars.

The film, which was the first South Korean movie to win an Academy Award, won prizes for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

The satire also became the first non-English language film to win the top prize in the Oscars' 92-year history.