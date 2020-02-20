Global  

Germany shooting: nine people killed in gun rampage in city of Hanau

Germany shooting: nine people killed in gun rampage in city of Hanau
Germany shisha lounges shootings: All the latest updates

Prosecutors investigate far-right motive after suspect kills nine people in shooting rampage in...
Al Jazeera - Published

Germany mass shooting: Man who shot nine dead at Hanau shisha bars was far-right, confession letter reveals

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a German city reportedly...
Independent - Published


mut122

Russell Ellis RT @cnni: While it is possible to own firearms in Germany, the country has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world. German poli… 5 seconds ago

o0alchemist0o

cake over everything RT @Independent: Man who shot nine people dead in Germany was far-right, confession letter reveals https://t.co/Kp7pIsdUhM 13 seconds ago

mSharronSpice

Miss Sharron Spice #Germany #shooting : A suspected far-right #extremist carried out the attack on two #shisha bars in western… https://t.co/LhzmAK584D 2 minutes ago

danialhaziqqqqq

danial RT @cnnbrk: The gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in Germany is believed to have a far-right background, pro… 2 minutes ago

ChaimHochhauser

Chaim Hochhauser RT @LBCNews: Police in Germany have said shootings at two shisha bars are being treated as suspected far-right terrorism. Nine people were… 5 minutes ago

Alinaute

🇦 🇱 🇮 🌟🌟 RT @Abdullahtnrvdi: Man who shot nine people dead in Germany says he has a message to Americans in this video! #Germany #Shooting #Gunman #… 7 minutes ago

GonzalezRyu

Yaotl Kickboxer Gonzalez RT @CNN: The gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in Germany is believed to have a far-right background, prosec… 7 minutes ago

SportsDean

Sports Nutrition RT @CNN: While it is possible to own firearms in Germany, the country has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world. German polic… 7 minutes ago


Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead [Video]Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany [Video]Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published

