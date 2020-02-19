Global  

'Exciting challenge': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match

India are all set to lock horns with 'Kiwis' in 1st Test match.

'Men in Blue' were seen practicing at the nets in Wellington.

Head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen during practice session.

New Zealand were seen sweating it out ahead of 1st Test.
NZ vs IND: Ross Taylor warns teammates against Team India bowling attack

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in a two-match Test series next, scheduled to start from...
DNA - Published

New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NZ vs IND

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, New Zealand vs...
DNA - Published


India vs New Zealand: 1st Test - Ground Report [Video]India vs New Zealand: 1st Test - Ground Report

India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at Wellington's Basin Reserve from Friday and skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the match.

‘We’ll adapt to what comes in front of us’: Virat Kohli ahead of 1st NZ Test [Video]‘We’ll adapt to what comes in front of us’: Virat Kohli ahead of 1st NZ Test

After losing the ODI series to the Kiwis, India is set to take New Zealand on their 1st Test match on Feb 21. The first Test will be played in Wellington at Basin Reserve. Ahead of the match captains..

