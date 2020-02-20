Global  

Indian train station escalator suddenly reverses during rush hour, injuring one

A railway station in central India had a major accident during rush hour when an escalator started running in reverse, leaving one person injured in the ensuing pileup of commuters.

The accident took place on platform 3 of Andheri station on February 17, with footage showing the crowd of passengers scattering as the foot traffic reversed.

Fortunately, an alert passenger somehow reached the emergency button and switched the escalator off, averting further injuries.

