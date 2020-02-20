'Finally!': Australian passenger relieved leaving quarantined ship

Passengers Chris Peck and Vicki Presland, among 150 Australian passengers who were evacuated, filmed their walk through the Diamond Princess ship, waving farewell to crews ushering them before they met up with evacuation officials on the Yokohama dock.

The Australian evacuees arrived home after a pre-dawn departure from Tokyo's Haneda airport before facing another 14-day quarantine.

More than 620 of the passengers on the Diamond Princess liner have been infected on the ship, which has been quarantined since Feb.

3, initially with about 3,700 people on board.

Two elderly coronavirus-infected passengers from the cruise ship have died and two more government officials have been infected, the Japanese government said on Thursday (February 20), as more passengers disembarked after two weeks' quarantine.