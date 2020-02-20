Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Diamond Princess (ship) > 'Finally!': Australian passenger relieved leaving quarantined ship

'Finally!': Australian passenger relieved leaving quarantined ship

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
'Finally!': Australian passenger relieved leaving quarantined ship

'Finally!': Australian passenger relieved leaving quarantined ship

An Australian passenger filmed her final moments walking through the corridors of a cruise liner quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak, before being evacuated from Japan on Wednesday evening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Finally!': Australian passenger relieved leaving quarantined ship

Passengers Chris Peck and Vicki Presland, among 150 Australian passengers who were evacuated, filmed their walk through the Diamond Princess ship, waving farewell to crews ushering them before they met up with evacuation officials on the Yokohama dock.

The Australian evacuees arrived home after a pre-dawn departure from Tokyo's Haneda airport before facing another 14-day quarantine.

More than 620 of the passengers on the Diamond Princess liner have been infected on the ship, which has been quarantined since Feb.

3, initially with about 3,700 people on board.

Two elderly coronavirus-infected passengers from the cruise ship have died and two more government officials have been infected, the Japanese government said on Thursday (February 20), as more passengers disembarked after two weeks' quarantine.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.