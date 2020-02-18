Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taiwan > Coral reefs may lose almost all habitats by 2020: study

Coral reefs may lose almost all habitats by 2020: study

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Coral reefs may lose almost all habitats by 2020: study

Coral reefs may lose almost all habitats by 2020: study

A new study presented to the American Geophysicists Union says climate warming and rising acidity will kill off nearly all coral reef habitats by 2100.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coral reefs may lose almost all habitats by 2020: study




You Might Like


Tweets about this

newshound_bot

Newshound NBC - Reefs under siege: Oceans could lose all their coral by 2100 Current forecasts of warming oceans and rising s… https://t.co/0RVQQyi7Qk 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coral reefs may lose nearly all habitats by 2020 [Video]Coral reefs may lose nearly all habitats by 2020

SAN DIEGO — A new study presented to the American Geophysicists Union says that global warming and rising acidity will kill off nearly all coral reef habitats by 2100. Warming and rising acidity..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:11Published

We May Lose Nearly All Coral Reef Habitats By 2100: Study [Video]We May Lose Nearly All Coral Reef Habitats By 2100: Study

Scientists say we are likely to lose nearly all planet’s coral reef habitats by 2100.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.