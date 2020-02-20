Global  

Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus

Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus

Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus

Experts are criticizing Japan&apos;s handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which claimed the lives of two elderly passengers on Thursday (February 20).

Gloria Tso reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Two Diamond Princess passengers die after being infected with coronavirus

Two former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had been diagnosed with coronavirus...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comSBSReutersRTTNews


Coronavirus: Flight carrying Diamond Princess passengers lands in New Zealand

Coronavirus: Flight carrying Diamond Princess passengers lands in New ZealandBy RNZ A flight carrying New Zealanders home from the Diamond Princess has landed at Whenuapai...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •ReutersRTTNewsBBC News



JasminLucci

Jasmin Lucci RT @Reuters: Two elderly passengers from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise in Japan have died of the infection, as more passenger… 8 seconds ago

RohitKu05269047

Rohit Kumar Agarwal RT @ANI: MEA:There are 132 crew members&6 passengers of Indian national who were onboard cruise ship,Diamond Princess this was quarantined… 12 seconds ago

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @Telegraph: The plane carrying British passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will land in Wiltshire Around 70 Britons will b… 16 seconds ago

Frogdiesel

Kevin Ledbetter RT @cnnbrk: Two passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died from the coronavirus, officials say. Follow live updates: https://… 28 seconds ago

TheMikePatrick

Mike Patrick RT @cnni: The captain of the Diamond Princess cruise ship just made an announcement onboard reporting the deaths of two passengers from nov… 30 seconds ago

majid7_abdul

majid abdul RT @AFP: Two elderly former passengers from the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess have died, Japanese authorities said, as fears mount f… 31 seconds ago

RobertW49337541

Robert Williams RT @TIME: Two passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died, Japan’s state-owned broadcaster reported https://t.co/3KhGbevjuS 45 seconds ago

maniabapu

[email protected]@ RT @coronaviruscare: Coronavirus opens up battle fronts in new territories: 🔹2 deaths in Qom, Iran 🔹First death in South Korea 🔹2 deaths am… 48 seconds ago


Coronavirus claims life of first passengers from Diamond Princess cruise ship [Video]Coronavirus claims life of first passengers from Diamond Princess cruise ship

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:27Published

Two passengers dead from Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess [Video]Two passengers dead from Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess

Two passengers dead from Coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:37Published

