Coral reefs may lose nearly all habitats by 2020

SAN DIEGO — A new study presented to the American Geophysicists Union says that global warming and rising acidity will kill off nearly all coral reef habitats by 2100.

Warming and rising acidity bleach coral reefs by making corals eject their symbiotic algae.

Scientists expect 70 percent to 90 percent of coral reefs to disappear in the next 20 years.

While some groups are trying to regrow bleached corals with transplants, the study's model shows that almost none of these projects will remain viable in 2100.

The study shows that small portions of Baja California and the Red Sea will be some of the last viable sites for growing reefs in 2020, but these locations are too close to rivers to be ideal habits.

Researchers say climate warming and rising acidity are the main culprits for shrinking coral habitats because plastic pollution is so extensive that there are few places left for plastics to affect.