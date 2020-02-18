Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coral reefs may lose nearly all habitats by 2020

Coral reefs may lose nearly all habitats by 2020

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Coral reefs may lose nearly all habitats by 2020

Coral reefs may lose nearly all habitats by 2020

SAN DIEGO — A new study presented to the American Geophysicists Union says that global warming and rising acidity will kill off nearly all coral reef habitats by 2100.

Warming and rising acidity bleach coral reefs by making corals eject their symbiotic algae.

Scientists expect 70 percent to 90 percent of coral reefs to disappear in the next 20 years.

While some groups are trying to regrow bleached corals with transplants, the study's model shows that almost none of these projects will remain viable in 2100.

The study shows that small portions of Baja California and the Red Sea will be some of the last viable sites for growing reefs in 2020, but these locations are too close to rivers to be ideal habits.

Researchers say climate warming and rising acidity are the main culprits for shrinking coral habitats because plastic pollution is so extensive that there are few places left for plastics to affect.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TomoNewsUS

TomoNews US Coral reefs will lose nearly all habitats to warming and acidity by 2100 #Climatechange #climatewarming @theAGU https://t.co/xDl7eGBP0J 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coral reefs may lose almost all habitats by 2020: study [Video]Coral reefs may lose almost all habitats by 2020: study

A new study presented to the American Geophysicists Union says climate warming and rising acidity will kill off nearly all coral reef habitats by 2100.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:05Published

We May Lose Nearly All Coral Reef Habitats By 2100: Study [Video]We May Lose Nearly All Coral Reef Habitats By 2100: Study

Scientists say we are likely to lose nearly all planet’s coral reef habitats by 2100.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.