Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal duties to officially end in March

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal duties to officially end in March

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal duties to officially end in March

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will officially step down as senior members of Britain's royal family on the 31st of March.
Recent related news from verified sources

Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stop royal duties on March 31

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives as working royals will end on March 31 when they stop...
The Argus - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast Telegraph


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to End Royal Duties at the End of March

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will close their office at Buckingham Palace on March 31 and start...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



