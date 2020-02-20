Warren takes aim at Bloomberg during Dems debate

Global  

Democrat candidates delivered blow after blow to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate.

His rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising media mogul over his record on race, history of sexist comments.

Libby Hogan has more.
The gloves were off on Wednesday (February 19) at the latest Democratic presidential debate in Nevada.

Michael Bloomberg faced a relentless barrage of scathing remarks for his first show on the stage.

His rivals called out the billionaire's history of sexist comments and "stop-and-frisk" police policies during his time as mayor and several lawsuits filed against him alleging that women were discriminated against within his namesake media company.

But it didn't stop there Senator Elizabeth Warren delivered more punches after the debate.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, SAYING "We had someone who had dropped 400 million dollars already, just to buy his way into this nomination process I thought it was important for everyone to see who that man exactly is.

A man who has harassed women, discriminated against women and covered it all up with non disclosure agreements." Bloomberg appeared to be nervous and stunned on stage as the candidates piled on.

Feeling the heat - he admitted he was "embarrassed" by his previous support for stop and frisk.

Campaign advisor Howard Wolfson came to his defense after his performance: (SOUNDBITE) (English) HOWARD WOLFSON, ADVISOR TO MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, SAYING: "I think he weathered the attacks" Progressive Bernie Sanders who has been streaming ahead in the polls came under the spotlight for his economic proposals from Bloomberg.

But he palmed off any remarks as a cheap shot.

The stakes were also high for Warren and Biden after poor showings earlier this month.

But there was no denying Warren stepped up to the plate and delivered her most fiery show yet.

Attention now turns to the Nevada caucus on February 22nd.



