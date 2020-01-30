Global  

BJP's Rahul Sinha blames Mamata Banerjee for Bengali actor Tapas Pal's death

BJP leader Rahul Sinha held West Bengal Mamata Banerjee responsible for Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Pal's death.

On February 18, Tapas Pal died due to cardiac arrest.

The 61-year-old actor-turned-politician breathed his last in Mumbai.
