Apathy runs high in Tehran as Iran gears up for parliament vote

Apathy runs high in Tehran as Iran gears up for parliament vote

Apathy runs high in Tehran as Iran gears up for parliament vote

As campaigning ends, voters in capital say they will boycott key poll despite officials' appeals for a big turnout.
High voter turnout expected in Iran towns, villages [Video]High voter turnout expected in Iran towns, villages

While turnout has normally been low in the capital, in surrounding towns and villages it is often a different story.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:00Published

