These baby Asian leopard cats recovered by conservationists in Indonesia are adorable Citizens surrendered two baby Asian leopard cats to the Nature Conservation Agency in Pekanbaru, Indonesia on Wednesday (February 19). Footage shows conservation workers feed the adorable duo milk, as they squeak and claw. These wild cats are due to be released after sufficient observation and age.





