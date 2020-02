Lelan's early morning forecast: Thursday, February 20, 2020 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:33s - Published Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020. Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lelan's early morning forecast: Thursday, February 20, 2020 IF YOU EVER SEE IT NOT ONCHANNEL 5.A.Amy: SWITCH.Lelan: NEW LISTING IN SNOWWATCH.CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TENNESSEEADDED FOR LIST.CUMBERLAND COUNTY TENNESSEESCHOOLS ARE NOW BEING POSSIBLETO CLOSED FOR TODAY.WHAT IS UP ACROSS THE MIDSOUTHOUT THERE.THE MAP RIGHT NOW.YOU HAVE FIVE COUNTIES ON THEROAD ALL CLOSED, CUMBERLAND,WHITE, WARREN, VAN BUREN ANDGRUNDY.THE TWO NEW ONES WARREN ANDCUMBERLAND ARE NEW.THE OTHER THREE WERE ON THELIST FROM LAST NIGHTS.A SET-UP THROUGH THE DAY.RAIN CHANGING IN -- MIXINGWITH SNOW EVEN IN NASHVILLE.HE COULD GET GRASSYACCUMULATION IN THE METRO AREAAND LOOKS LIKE THAT NASHVILLETEMP REMAINING ABOVE THEFREEZING MARK.A LITTLE BIT MORE DOWN TO THESOUTH.IN AREA ON BLUE HALF AN INCHTO AN INCH.SOME OF THE HIGHER ELEVATIONSOVER 1500 FEET, ENDS UP WITHONE OR TWO INCHES.RAIN AND MIXING WITH SNOWTODAY.TONIGHT CLEARING OUT OF HERE.EVEN IN NASHVILLE.DRY FOR THE RIDE HOME LATERTODAY STILL SNOWING FOR THEPLATEAU.SUNNY AND COLD AROUND THEAREA.RAIN AND SNOW OUT THERE.NOTICE THAT NASHVILLE TEMPDROPPING THE 30s AND ABOVEFREEZING AND INCHING BACK UPTO THE LOW 40s LITTLE BITLATER IN THE DAY.HEAD TO LAWRENCEBURG.WATCHING THIS CAMERA THISMORNING.RIGHT NOW MORE RAIN AS THELOWER LEVELS BECOME SATURATED.01.QUICK RADAR TOUR SHOWING ALITTLE LIGHT RAIN IN PARTS OFNASHVILLE.I DON'T THINK ALL OF THAT ISMAKING IT TO THE GROUNLDZ.LITTLE LIGHT ACTIVITY --GROUND.LIT LIGHT ACTIVITY MAKING ITTO THE GROUND.STILL WE WILL CONTINUE TOWATCH IT.LIGHT SHOWER ACTIVITY OVER THESOUTHERN COUNTIES NOW, AND ALITTLE BIT OF RAIN-SNOW MIXINGIN.SO FAR IF YOU HAVE NOT SEENMUCH, IF YOU WERE IN HENRYCOUNTY TO ARE CALLOWAY TOWARDMURRAY KENTUCKY.WHAT ARE YOU SEEING.WHAT AREING SO SEEING.BIGGER RAIN IN NORTHERN EDGEOF THIS.ENOUGH COLDER AIR MIXING INWITH FOR LITTLE BIT OF WINTERWEATHER ACROSS THE REGION FORTODAY.THE SEVEN-DAY FORECAST SHOWINGTHE HIGH THIS AFTERNOON, 43.WEAPON DROP AND GET BACK TOWEAPO43.TON SOME.22 TOMORROW NIGHT.SATURDAY LOOKS GOOD AND HERECOMES SOME RAIN CHANCES ON





