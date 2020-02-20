Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trending: Jenna Dewan

Trending: Jenna Dewan

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Jenna DewanActress and dancer Jenna Dewan has gotten engaged to Broadway actor Steve Kazee.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How Channing Tatum Feels About Jenna Dewan's Engagement to Steve Kazee

No hard feelings here! On Tuesday night, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee made an exciting and special...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeAceShowbizTMZ.comJust JaredBelfast TelegraphUSATODAY.com


Jenna Dewan Has Surprise Baby Shower

The surprise baby shower takes place on the day baby daddy Steve Kazee gets down on one knee and pop...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

stellarmagazine

Stellar Magazine It's now officially official. https://t.co/X0X2ImuCpk 19 hours ago

stellarmagazine

Stellar Magazine A congratulations is in order! https://t.co/X0X2Imd1xM 1 day ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Nikki Reed Helped Steve Kazee Create Jenna Dewan's Engagement Ring | https://t.co/v3ynMjNact now trending on Monke… https://t.co/bXeit2gYt9 1 day ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Jenna Dewan Is Engaged! Relive Her and Steve Kazee's Love Story now trending on Monkey Viral -… https://t.co/epOtg6ArnW 1 day ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Jenna Dewan Is Engaged To Steve Kazee — See Her Gorgeous New Ring – Hollywood Life now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/r6emR85aV4 1 day ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Pregnant Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee Celebrate Valentine's Day | https://t.co/v3ynMjNact now trending on Monkey Viral… https://t.co/sZnIUObf9c 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Channing Tatum is 'very happy' about Jenna Dewan's engagement [Video]Channing Tatum is 'very happy' about Jenna Dewan's engagement

Hollywood star Channing Tatum is "very happy" about Jenna Dewan's engagement to Steve Kazee, according to a report.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Jenna Dewan's Daughter Is A Leader [Video]Jenna Dewan's Daughter Is A Leader

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.