Woman Killed in Mardi Gras Parade After Being Hit by Float

Woman Killed in Mardi Gras Parade After Being Hit by Float

Woman Killed in Mardi Gras Parade After Being Hit by Float

An accident involving a Mardi Gras float killed a woman during a parade in New Orleans.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Recent related news from verified sources

Mardi Gras parade accident in New Orleans results in death of woman: report

A woman was run over and killed Wednesday night while trying to pass between two sections of a Mardi...
FOXNews.com - Published

Woman struck and killed by Mardi Gras float during parade

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A womanwas struck and killed by a parade float in New Orleans as the city...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Child’s ‘disturbing’ doll sparks hate crime investigation [Video]Child’s ‘disturbing’ doll sparks hate crime investigation

Officials in Mississippi have launched a hate crime investigation after a 12-year-old received a “disturbing” doll during a festival. The incident took place at Krewe of Nereids parade, a Mardi..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:40Published

Controversial float throw at the Krewe of Nereids Parade [Video]Controversial float throw at the Krewe of Nereids Parade

What was meant as a time of celebration quickly turned into anything but. Yesterday afternoon, the Krewe of Nereids rolled for its annual Mardi Gras parade and one of the throws caught attention..

Credit: WXXVPublished

