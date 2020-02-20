‘Yogi Adityanath behaving like General Dyer’: NCP leader Nawab Malik now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:18s - Published ‘Yogi Adityanath behaving like General Dyer’: NCP leader Nawab Malik NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his controversial remarks on CAA protesters.

Tweets about this Bhagath Singh RT @ANI: Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik: The way Adityanath ji (UP CM) said 'marne ko ayenge to zinda kaise jayenge', cannot be tolerated in d… 11 minutes ago Hassan Malik RT @Afternoon_Voice: The way Yogi Adityanath ji said 'maarne ko aayenge to zinda kaise jayenge', cannot be tolerated in democracy. He is be… 1 hour ago