Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Yogi Adityanath behaving like General Dyer’: NCP leader Nawab Malik

‘Yogi Adityanath behaving like General Dyer’: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
‘Yogi Adityanath behaving like General Dyer’: NCP leader Nawab Malik

‘Yogi Adityanath behaving like General Dyer’: NCP leader Nawab Malik

NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his controversial remarks on CAA protesters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

followerBSingh

Bhagath Singh RT @ANI: Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik: The way Adityanath ji (UP CM) said 'marne ko ayenge to zinda kaise jayenge', cannot be tolerated in d… 11 minutes ago

HassanM06030110

Hassan Malik RT @Afternoon_Voice: The way Yogi Adityanath ji said 'maarne ko aayenge to zinda kaise jayenge', cannot be tolerated in democracy. He is be… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NCP leader Nawab Malik slams UP CM Yogi over remarks against anti-CAA protesters | OneIndia News [Video]NCP leader Nawab Malik slams UP CM Yogi over remarks against anti-CAA protesters | OneIndia News

MAHARASHTRA MINISTER NAWAB MALIK SLAMS YOGI ADITYANATH OVER HIS REMARKS AGAINST THE ANTI-CAA PROTESTERS. HE SAID THAT YOGI IS ACTING LIKE GENERAL DYER AND THIS WON'T BE ACCEPTED IN A DEMOCRACY.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.