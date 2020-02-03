Global  

Lana Del Rey cancels Europe and UK tour due to illness

Lana Del Rey has been forced to axe her European and UK tour after losing her voice due to illness.
Lana Del Rey cancels tour to the sound of a million gay hearts breaking

The undisputed queen of sad bangers, Lana Del Rey, has cancelled her entire UK and European tour due...
PinkNews - Published

Lana Del Rey fans distraught as singer cancels entire UK and European tour

Lana Del Rey fans distraught as singer cancels entire UK and European tourThe award-winning singer has apologised to heartbroken fans saying: "Sorry to let everyone down so...
Hull Daily Mail - Published


