Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Their Last Royal Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s days of representing the Queen are coming to an end.

*London:* The UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were reportedly sacking all of their 15...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Canada! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as...

Rainier RT @kegeiger : "the couple's new charitable organisation...particular focus on the community, youth empowerment, and mental health." Neither… 22 minutes ago

Thomas Gray WoW so the media really is hounding Harry & Megan? Yet another non story with any basis or actually facts. https://t.co/2CGA0RAs2n 11 minutes ago