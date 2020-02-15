Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Talk To All the Boys 2, Raining in London, & Astrology 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate - Duration: 12:23s - Published Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Talk To All the Boys 2, Raining in London, & Astrology Actress and singer-songwriter couple discuss their duet "Raining In London".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Lana Condor & BF Anthony de la Torre Release Music Video For New Duet 'Raining In London' Lana Condor is showing off her vocal skills! The 22-year-old To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You...

Just Jared Jr - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this J-14 Magazine The couple also released a super romantic music video! https://t.co/Jxi0YSw7hV 57 minutes ago ThinkYouKnowMusic Music News Lana Condor @lanacondor and Anthony De La Torre Unite For the Wistful "Raining in London" ! https://t.co/Adb8YAO2om 1 hour ago ImPoppin&TheyFlockin Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre - Raining in London (Reaction) https://t.co/ozjBkfy1Ar via @YouTube 2 hours ago kelly skouloudi Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre - Raining in London (Official Video) https://t.co/wRMaEH2N9O via @YouTube 3 hours ago Stephanie J #laynexdeon RT @people: Anthony De La Torre Opens Up About Working with Girlfriend Lana Condor on Their First-Ever Duet, 'Raining in London' https://t.… 4 hours ago POPSUGAR UK How cute are @lanacondor and Anthony De La Torre? ❤️ https://t.co/JRU7TzuKAW 6 hours ago CRACK WHORE What the heck did I just watch? I can’t tell if I love or hate it? Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre - Raining in… https://t.co/X1zOKXnO9w 6 hours ago Miguel Matos Lana Condor & BF Anthony de la Torre Release Music Video For New Duet 'Raining In London' https://t.co/OUpYcV2LTr via @JustJaredJr 7 hours ago