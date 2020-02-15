Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Talk To All the Boys 2, Raining in London, & Astrology

Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Talk To All the Boys 2, Raining in London, & Astrology

Video Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate - Duration: 12:23s - Published < > Embed
Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Talk To All the Boys 2, Raining in London, & Astrology

Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Talk To All the Boys 2, Raining in London, & Astrology

Actress and singer-songwriter couple discuss their duet "Raining In London".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lana Condor & BF Anthony de la Torre Release Music Video For New Duet 'Raining In London'

Lana Condor is showing off her vocal skills! The 22-year-old To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You...
Just Jared Jr - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

J14Magazine

J-14 Magazine The couple also released a super romantic music video! https://t.co/Jxi0YSw7hV 57 minutes ago

ThinkYouKnowMus

ThinkYouKnowMusic Music News Lana Condor @lanacondor and Anthony De La Torre Unite For the Wistful "Raining in London" ! https://t.co/Adb8YAO2om 1 hour ago

TheyFlockin

ImPoppin&TheyFlockin Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre - Raining in London (Reaction) https://t.co/ozjBkfy1Ar via @YouTube 2 hours ago

kellysk1

kelly skouloudi Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre - Raining in London (Official Video) https://t.co/wRMaEH2N9O via @YouTube 3 hours ago

stef_j_30

Stephanie J #laynexdeon RT @people: Anthony De La Torre Opens Up About Working with Girlfriend Lana Condor on Their First-Ever Duet, 'Raining in London' https://t.… 4 hours ago

POPSUGARUK

POPSUGAR UK How cute are @lanacondor and Anthony De La Torre? ❤️ https://t.co/JRU7TzuKAW 6 hours ago

KaleighNewlun

CRACK WHORE What the heck did I just watch? I can’t tell if I love or hate it? Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre - Raining in… https://t.co/X1zOKXnO9w 6 hours ago

mario2010m

Miguel Matos Lana Condor & BF Anthony de la Torre Release Music Video For New Duet 'Raining In London' https://t.co/OUpYcV2LTr via @JustJaredJr 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Take a Love Quiz with Each Other [Video]Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Take a Love Quiz with Each Other

Actress and singer couple recall how they first met and reveal whether or not they believe in love at first sight.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 07:22Published

Lana Condor's romantic boyfriend [Video]Lana Condor's romantic boyfriend

Lana Condor's boyfriend writes her love letters "all the time" - but he thinks the most romantic thing he does is "be there" for his partner.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.