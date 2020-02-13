Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impression: Good or Bad For Rs 1.10 Lakh?

Samsung has announced the pre-booking for its new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip in India from February 21 that will be available for those who pre-book the device at Rs 1,09,999 from February 26.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support, one-year Samsung care and protection, one-time screen damage protection service for inner screen and external screen at discounted fee (at the time of repair), up to 12 month interest-Free EMI in 10 cities and four-month free YouTube premium Subscription.

The Galaxy Z Flip has been engineered with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass that features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor which fits in the palm of your hand.