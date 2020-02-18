Global  

Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce From Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce From Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck Regrets Divorce From Jennifer Garner

In a bombshell new interview with the ‘New York Times’, Ben Affleck admits that the biggest regret in his life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Plus, he gets candid about his battle with alcoholism, explaining it’s the reason he backed out of “The Batman”.
