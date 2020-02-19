Permit approved for k-mart parking lot

Developing rochester city council votes to move forward, with turning the old kámart parking lot into parking for mayo clinic employees.

In a 4 to 3 vote á council approved a conditional use permit, allowing mayo to make the transformatio n.

The next step... city leaders will have to decide if the space will be used as a park and ride as "i'm not supportive of it entirely because i don't want my neighborhood with 1400 cars, 700 cars, in a daily basis related to pollution traffic safety."

<"in order for us to be successful, we need the traffic over there, with new owners of property have been accomodating and easy to work with.

With that said, we are in favor of development of lot of kmart's site."

The park and ride lease wouldn't