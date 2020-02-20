Global  

'Racism is a poison': Angela Merkel reacts to Hanau shisha bar murders

'Racism is a poison': Angela Merkel reacts to Hanau shisha bar murders

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
'Racism is a poison': Angela Merkel reacts to Hanau shisha bar murders'Racism is a poison': Angela Merkel reacts to Hanau shisha bar murders
0
Tweets about this

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday said #Germany must overcome the "poison" of racism after a gunman killed 10 pe… https://t.co/8oNKB5w5zo 1 minute ago

rifat_sheikh

Rifat Sheikh ⭐️🚀⛱ RT @Channel4News: "Racism is poison, hatred is poison and this poison exists in society and it is to blame for far too many crimes." Germa… 2 minutes ago

FreddieChesney

Fred Chesney RT @victorshannock: Angela Merkel condemns: “the poison of racism” #bbcr4news In 2010: the German Chancellor admitted German multiculturali… 2 minutes ago

StagSchool

Stag School RT @washingtonpost: Angela Merkel says racism is a "poison" Germany must face as 10 killed in far-right shooting https://t.co/MYZwgylDAu 2 minutes ago

MocroAb

Mocro Ab RT @Aboujahjah: Angela #Merkel on the #Hanau terrorist attack: "racism is a poison". Thank you Mrs. chancellor for calling things with thei… 5 minutes ago

ArtistSalzano

Brenda Salzano RT @NBCNightlyNews: Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday night and said they exposed t… 6 minutes ago

MrsAlghrani

T.Alghrani | RT @OxfordDiplomat: “Racism is a poison. Hate is a poison and this poison exists in our society and is already to blame for many crime… 7 minutes ago


Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison [Video]Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in Hanau and pledged to fight against those who try to divide the country along ethnic lines. Speaking Thursday in Berlin, Mrs Merkel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

