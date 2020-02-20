My 'Super Rich' Boyfriend Is Twice My Age | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

THIS HAPPY COUPLE with a 30-year age gap are often mistaken for being father and son.

Simon, 53, and Raymas, 23, from Melbourne Australia, officially started dating mid 2017.

Simon told Barcroft TV: “When I first met Raymas of course I thought I can’t date someone 30 years younger than me.” But despite the hesitation, the two kept seeing each other and deeper feelings developed.

“As I got to know him, I realised there’s really not that much difference, we feel a lot of things the same, we think the same.” Simon added.

Although the couple have been happily together ever since, it’s the outside world that seems to need more convincing.

With a 30-year age gap, Simon and Raymas are often presumed to be father and son.

But perhaps it’s the fact that Simon is a successful businessman that people are quick to judge the couple and assume Raymas has ulterior motives.

The couple have recently started a YouTube channel to show how their relationship is taking these assumptions in their stride.

“There’s always a lot of positive comments, but we get a lot of negative comments as well," Raymas added.

However, the couple refuse to let the trolls dictate their lives and have absolutely no plans of changing their ways.

Despite the age gap and judgement, Simon and Raymas couldn’t be happier together.

Ryamas said: “Ever since meeting Simon, he’s brought so much joy and love into my life that I just hadn’t been feeling in a long time and it has literally been the best two and a half years of my life.”