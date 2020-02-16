Global  

2 cruise ship passengers with coronavirus die in Japan

2 cruise ship passengers with coronavirus die in Japan

2 cruise ship passengers with coronavirus die in Japan

Two passengers taken off the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess after being infected with the new virus have died.
Two cruise ship passengers have died of coronavirus in Japan

Japanese media report that two people who contracted coronavirus on the cruise ship Diamond Princess...
Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Among Cruise Ship Passengers Under Quarantine In Japan

About 380 Americans are on the cruise ship Diamond Princess. The Japanese defense ministry said...
Coronavirus: 8th Indian infected in Japan; more evacuations from China soon

Ministry of External Affairs confirmed 8th Indian tested positive for coronavirus onboard Japan’s cruise ship.

'Finally!': Australian passenger relieved leaving quarantined ship

An Australian passenger filmed her final moments walking through the corridors of a cruise liner quarantined due to the coronavirus outbreak, before being evacuated from Japan on Wednesday evening.

