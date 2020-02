Shaheen Bagh: 2nd day of mediation by SC appointed mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran

THE SUPREME COURT-APPOINTED MEDIATORS SANJAY HEGDE AND SADHNA RAMACHANDRAN REACHED OUT TO THE SHAHEEN BAGH PROTESTERS FOR A SECOND DAY TODAY.

ONE OF THE FOUR NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICTS TO BE HANGED ON MARCH 3rd WAS INJURED AFTER HE REPORTEDLY BANGED HIS HEAD AGAINST THE WALL OF HIS CELL AT TIHAR JAIL IN DELHI.

BJP LEADER AMIT MALVIYA ATTACKED RAHUL GANDHI AFTER TWO DALIT BROTHERS WERE THRASHED AND TORTURED IN RAJASTHAN AND OTHER NEWS