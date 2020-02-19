Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Utah Senate supports bill decriminalizing polygamy

Utah Senate supports bill decriminalizing polygamy

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Utah Senate supports bill decriminalizing polygamy

Utah Senate supports bill decriminalizing polygamy

SALT LAKE CITY — Something is rotten in the state of Utah.

Utah's state Senate has actually voted unanimously to decriminalize polygamy amoung consenting adults.

The BBC reports that under current laws, anyone found to have multiple spouses could face up to five years in the slammer.

Supporters of the bill—so all 29 Utah Senate members—say the bill would remove the secrecy surrounding the morons, sorry Mormons, who feel the more the merrier and would also allow victims to report abuse.

According to the Beebs, the bill still needs to be approved by the states House of Representatives.

The new proposal would mean that if you're really dumb enough to want more than one spouse, it would be considered a misdemenour, similar to a traffic violation.

More serious crimes, such as forced or coerced bigamy, would be treated as a felony.

According to the Associated Press, about 30,000 people in Utah live in polygamous communities.

Utah is home to the Church of Jesus Freaks of Later-day Suckers, also known as the Mormon Church.

If your Mormon history is a bit hazy, check out the South Park documentaries to get you up to speed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Utah Senate supports bill decriminalising polygamy

The proposal would end prison sentences for polygamy among consenting adults in the state of Utah.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Unionbuster

John Smith #BBCNews - Utah Senate supports bill decriminalising polygamy https://t.co/x12rqYX4Y3 coming your way, you can gues… https://t.co/GcHe8mEVwj 2 days ago

slooflirpa

chris dekker BBC News - Utah Senate supports bill decriminalising polygamy https://t.co/z63PZNj8Jp 3 days ago

Unionbuster

John Smith #BBCNews - Utah Senate supports bill decriminalising polygamy https://t.co/MWry6bB7gB coming your way, you can gues… https://t.co/4FInmKgOsj 3 days ago

Unionbuster

John Smith #BBCNews - Utah Senate supports bill decriminalising polygamy https://t.co/MWry6bB7gB coming your way, you can gues… https://t.co/eT6Mx4aNLc 3 days ago

Alex_Albert

Alex Albert Utah Senate supports bill decriminalising polygamy https://t.co/1bj1HZ2SQV 3 days ago

justinbarbour

Justin Barbour Utah State Senate supports bill that would decriminalise polygamy. https://t.co/mMmQ73cudm 3 days ago

Loupo85

Gilbert MAHE RT @briandavidearp: Utah Senate supports bill decriminalising polygamy - BBC News https://t.co/LfEl3CG4dp https://t.co/R0vIDcAskS 3 days ago

Nitegammer_

Nightgammer Utah Senate supports bill decriminalizing polygamy - TomoNews - YouTube https://t.co/nU6OJ7CJAT 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sister, Sister: Utah Senate Votes To Decriminalize Polygamy [Video]Sister, Sister: Utah Senate Votes To Decriminalize Polygamy

The Utah state Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to effectively decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.