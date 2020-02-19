Global  

Married cops on date night foil armed robbery

Married cops on date night foil armed robbery

Married cops on date night foil armed robbery

Two off duty police officers on a date night sprung into action when they realised the chicken shop they were eating in was being robbed.

The pair were eating at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Louisville, Kentucky, when a man wearing a mask walked in and approached the counter with a gun.
