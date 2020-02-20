PSG president charged in corruption probe now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:57s - Published PSG president charged in corruption probe Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged by the Swiss Attorney General in connection with a three-year corruption investigation allegedly involving ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this News Headlines PSG President Al-Khelaifi Charged In Corruption Probe READ MORE https://t.co/1TDkYzwh0U 1 hour ago