Restaurant owner in China throws takeaway food to customers to avoid the spread of coronavirus

A restaurant owner threw the takeaway food to customers to avoid the spread of coronavirus in northern China.

In the video, shot in the city of Songyuan in Jilin Province on February 18, the 27-year-old restaurant owner named Stone can be heard telling the customers, "wait there!

Do not come close to me!" He then threw a bag of food to the customers.

According to Stone, he delivered the uncooked food and threw it to the customers to avoid having any contact with them.

Stone said he cannot get much profit from it when counting the cost of the petrol fee, but he is very happy every day.

He will stop the business when people do not want to eat it anymore.
