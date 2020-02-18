Dame Julie Walters reveals cancer battle now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:58s - Published Dame Julie Walters reveals cancer battle Acclaimed actress Dame Julie Walters has revealed she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in 2018.

Colin Firth and Dame Julie Walters star in new Secret Garden Trailer Dame Julie Walters and Colin Firth appear in the main trailer for the new adaptation of The Secret...

