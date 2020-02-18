Dame Julie Walters reveals cancer battle

Global  

Acclaimed actress Dame Julie Walters has revealed she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in 2018.
Colin Firth and Dame Julie Walters star in new Secret Garden Trailer

Dame Julie Walters and Colin Firth appear in the main trailer for the new adaptation of The Secret...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


kazsam97

Kaz Sam RT @vicderbyshire: Dame Julie Walters reveals she’s been diagnosed with Stage 3 bowel cancer. In an exclusive interview, the star tells me… 1 minute ago

Birminghamnews7

Birminghamnewsuk RT @ExpressandStar: Smethwick-raised Dame Julie Walters has been given the all-clear following chemotherapy for bowel cancer. https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

ckiyokob

casey RT @leaky: After chemotherapy, Dame Julie Walters (Molly Weasley) reveals she’s been given the ‘all clear’ after a bowel cancer diagnosis -… 4 minutes ago

RileySwift1

Riley Swift Dame Julie Walters reveals shock of bowel cancer diagnosis https://t.co/vEVCatjF8n 6 minutes ago

zafarwestern

zafarmanzoor Dame Julie Walters reveals shock bowel cancer diagnosis https://t.co/4ywIyQbJrx 9 minutes ago

Tilly5001

Tilly500 RT @BBCNews: Dame Julie Walters reveals she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer - but now has been given the all clear https://t.c… 11 minutes ago

Joanne13Harding

(((Joanne Harding))) Dame Julie Walters reveals shock of bowel cancer diagnosis https://t.co/wM8xTpTEqE 12 minutes ago

louisep22207636

Vicky Louise RT @boblister_poole: Dame Julie Walters reveals shock bowel cancer diagnosis https://t.co/IxvyB6dvUt 13 minutes ago


Julie Walters given all-clear after stage three bowel cancer diagnosis [Video]Julie Walters given all-clear after stage three bowel cancer diagnosis

The British actress, who turns 70 on Saturday, went public with her health battle revealing she was told the news after doctors found two tumours in her large intestine.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Dame Julie Walters Discusses Private Bowel Cancer Battle For The First Time [Video]Dame Julie Walters Discusses Private Bowel Cancer Battle For The First Time

Dame Julie Walters Discusses Private Bowel Cancer Battle For The First Time

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

