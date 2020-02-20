Global  

Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack

Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack

Germany probes deadly Hanau shooting as far-right attack

The killing of nine people by a gunman in Germany is being investigated as a far-right attack.

The deadly shootings happened at two shisha cafes in the city of Hanau, near Frankfurt on Wednesday night.
Germany shootings: Merkel vows to fight right-wing 'poison' after Hanau attack — live updates

Prosecutors say there are indications of a far-right motive as police examine a letter and video...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison [Video]Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in Hanau and pledged to fight against those who try to divide the country along ethnic lines. Speaking Thursday in Berlin, Mrs Merkel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Right-wing extremist behind deadly German gun rampage: officials [Video]Right-wing extremist behind deadly German gun rampage: officials

A gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, some of them migrants from Turkey, in an overnight rampage through a German city before killing himself, officials said. Joe Davies..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published

