The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.



Tweets about this Digitalnitro RT @MissingFindMe: Toddler who vanished day after Christmas was only reported missing a few days ago. Police in Tennessee now involved in m… 5 minutes ago Cal Millar Toddler who vanished day after Christmas was only reported missing a few days ago. Police in Tennessee now involved… https://t.co/TNVc8JHJ1k 10 minutes ago Raffaela Mendoza RT @lella724: AMBER Alert issued for toddler missing from Sullivan County https://t.co/Zp7wn7matL via @YouTube 13 minutes ago Raffaela Mendoza AMBER Alert issued for toddler missing from Sullivan County https://t.co/Zp7wn7matL via @YouTube 14 minutes ago a💗 RT @fox5dc: IT TAKES 2 SECONDS TO SHARE! AMBER ALERT issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who has not been seen by "certain family m… 21 minutes ago MissingFindMe Toddler who vanished day after Christmas was only reported missing a few days ago. Police in Tennessee now involved… https://t.co/tWraH6O4ae 23 minutes ago treena RT @D_Kendrick633: Tennessee peeps.... Be on the look out. I have a feeling this story has yet to unfold, but I'm hoping for a safe return.… 26 minutes ago Cal Millar Toddler who vanished day after Christmas was only reported missing a few days ago. Police in Tennessee now involved… https://t.co/VJ5WGecjL4 32 minutes ago