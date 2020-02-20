Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in Hanau and pledged to fight against those who try to divide the country along ethnic lines.

Speaking Thursday in Berlin, Mrs Merkel said "everything will be done to investigate the circumstances of these terrible murders" but that much indicated they were motivated by far-right and racist motives.

The attack was quickly and broadly condemned by many organisations, including the Central Council of Muslims, the Confederation of Kurdish Associations in Germany, and the Central Council of Jews.