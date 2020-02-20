Global  

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Presidential Debate Focuses On Mike Bloomberg [Video]Presidential Debate Focuses On Mike Bloomberg

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was attacked during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:21Published

Donald Trump takes aim at Democratic opponents [Video]Donald Trump takes aim at Democratic opponents

US President Donald Trump takes aim at his opponents during a rally in Arizona. He addressed supporters in Phoenix as six Democratic presidential contenders - including a new candidate, billionaire..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

