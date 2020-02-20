Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hanau > Following Hanau, a look back at Germany's history with far-right ideaologies

Following Hanau, a look back at Germany's history with far-right ideaologies

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Following Hanau, a look back at Germany's history with far-right ideaologiesFollowing Hanau, a look back at Germany's history with far-right ideaologies
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira As prosecutors look at the shooting in #Hanau and analyse the rise of the far-right, @France24_en take a look back… https://t.co/Euu8V7bUig 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.