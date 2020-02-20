MAN EXPOSES SELF IN WALMART

An evansville walmart worker?

Stunned by the actions of a customer.

The employee at the neighborhood walmart on taylor avenue called police to the store after*she says?

The shopper?

Exposed himself to her.

44news reporter erran huber joins us tonight with more on the ongoing case.

Evansville police say loss prevention officer at a walmart neighborhood market went to confront a suspected shoplifter what she saw.

She told police a man inside the taylor avenue store at one of the aisles then exposed himself to her.

Police say they are still investigating the incident tonight but they were not able to arrest him for shoplifting.

Unfortunately he wasn't able to be charged with shoplifting, because he knew the police were outside.

So whatever items he had inside his clothing he put back, and he paid for what was in his cart.

Investigators tell us they are reviewing the surveillance video.....if he is charged with exposure it will be a misdemeanor charge.

