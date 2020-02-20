Trine University hosts Innovation Challenge Expo

Trine university hosted local high school students today to pitch original business ideas to a panel of judges.fox 55's jeremy masukevich has more on how the university is shining a light on entrepreneurship.

2-thousand dollars up for grabs nat: i believe small steps can change anything for that one idea that could some day turn profitablenat: i tried looking for something that would be beneficialall coming down to this moment wednesday as teen entrepreneurs pitched their plans to a panel of judges... nat: it was stressful at times working through the presentation.at trine university's innovation challenge expo.it was the first time in six years an audience could watch their pitches.the audience gets to see what these people are doing which is really encouraging that the generations following all of us have outstanding ideas.zoe long pitched a solution to single use plastics not with paper, but with straws made of beeswax.this gives them that platform to show their idea, that somebody is really interested in what they came up with.another group of students a marketplace for the african american community to find hair care solutions for frizzy or curly hair.im always impressed with the detail that some of them bring to the table.

Two groups of students left with prize money to help grow their business.

Finishing second drone shots received 1000 dollars, for their drone surveillance pitch.

Walking away with 2000 dollars were abigail yeager and mason fitch with bounce back.we looked at how my aunt behaved and how she rocked and noticed that the majority of the pressure came from her shoulders.the pair designed a wedge like device to help reduce the strain that comes with sitting in a chair.abbey went out and designed it and i did the sewing and made a cover from there it was just marketing it and testing it out.the pair hopes to use the money to experiment with and improve their product.along with build our supply currently we only have a few.

Those funds are going to be used to buy new materials and try for new products.in angola, jeremy masukevich, fox 55 news following the business presentations were technology pitches also done by high school students.the innovation challenge expo continues on friday when trine students and community members will get before the panel to share their business and technology pitches.