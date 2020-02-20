Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Furious’s Swartz on Confronting the Challenges of Addressable

Furious’s Swartz on Confronting the Challenges of Addressable

Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Duration: 04:49s - Published < > Embed
Furious’s Swartz on Confronting the Challenges of Addressable

Furious’s Swartz on Confronting the Challenges of Addressable

SAN JUAN, PR – Like clockwork every year, predictions are made that addressable TV is nearing a tipping point and will soon become ubiquitous.

But TV buyers and sellers are still coming up against significant headwinds that have slowed adoption.

“There’s this dark side of addressable with many challenges yet to be addressed, and we can only solve them as an industry, as a collective,” says Ashley J.

Swartz, CEO of Furious Corp, in her wrap-up of the February 2020 Beet Retreat in San Juan.

“It’s not through any one individual large company that we’ll break through to the other side and find a tipping point of growth and acceleration for addressable television and video.” Consumer privacy is one such challenge, Swartz observes, since more regulation to put guardrails around how sellers leverage data for targeting and delivery of ads is inevitable.

The industry needs to coalesce around standards for using data with integrity, without violating the sanctity of consumer relationships.

Ultimately, users need to be put first, and sellers have to prioritize their experience.

“It’s important to come back to that as we evaluate how best to shepherd change toward more audience-based, addressable delivery of premium inventory and formats,” she says.

As they ramp up their addressable businesses, sellers also have to contend with a rising “ad tax” that results from data and technology providers getting a cut of their transactions.

This is a long-standing issue within digital media but has only recently become acute for sellers of linear TV.

It underscores the importance of developing a marketplace that creates economic value for buyers, sellers and intermediaries alike.

“Currently, the cost of doing business and of serving addressable ads may actually exceed the incremental revenue to be had in the short term,” Swartz says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.