Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery.

‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke was at his Hollywood Hills home when two men broke in and fired multiple shots.

Smoke was then rushed by ambulance to West Hollywood’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to law enforcement sources, the two men fled on foot following the shooting and have not yet been identified.

In the wake of Smoke’s death, the hip-hop community has taken to social media to pay homage to the young rapper.

Nicki Minaj, who did a remix of his song, “Welcome to the Party,” posted a photo of Smoke to Instagram and hinted that “jealousy” could have been a possible motive for his death.

Nicki Minaj, via Instagram 50 Cent also referenced “jealousy” in his tribute post, saying, “No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery: Report

Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly murdered during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills on...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Gothamistcbs4.comThe WrapFOXNews.comJust JaredE! OnlineSOHH


Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Home Invasion, Was Scheduled To Perform At Rolling Loud Music Fest In Miami Gardens

Rap artist Pop Smoke, who was scheduled to perform at the upcoming Rolling Loud Music Festival in...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSOHH



You Might Like


Tweets about this

aries_nadii

Pop smokes🌹 RT @TMZ: #BREAKING: Rapper Pop Smoke shot and killed in what appears to be a home invasion robbery https://t.co/4heONMx7TH 7 seconds ago

prinnyrinna

RINNA | NEW ACCOUNT! RT @ABC7: WATCH #LIVE: LAPD officials give an update on the killing of rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot in a Hollywood Hills home invasion. h… 5 minutes ago

Invxsxble_Bxlly

Solomon Grundy 🎒 RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Hollywood Hills home registered to "The Real Housewives of Beverly H… 7 minutes ago

aaryanagahi

go kart mozart RT @ScoonTv: 20yr old rapper Pop Smoke was murdered in a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills. Has this ever happened in any other genre o… 11 minutes ago

womeninforensic

#womeninforensics Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Hills Home Invasion: Los Angeles Police Department detectives were still tryin… https://t.co/NKWssvbgJA 12 minutes ago

ma_ferg70

FAM RT @GMA: JUST IN: Up-and-coming rapper @POPSMOKE10 has been killed in his Hollywood Hills home, multiple law enforcement officials confirme… 12 minutes ago

Tori_Nigeria

Tori News NG Burna Boy Reveals Last Conversation He Had With Rapper, Pop Smoke Who Was Killed In His House https://t.co/X9Z1LIJhDZ 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

50 Cent and Nicki Minaj honour tragic rapper Pop Smoke [Video]50 Cent and Nicki Minaj honour tragic rapper Pop Smoke

Smoke, who was fatally shot during a suspected home invasion in Los Angeles, when masked gunmen reportedly broke into his property in the early hours of Wednesday firing multiple shots, striking and..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:52Published

Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Fatally Shot In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Twenty-year-old Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot inside a rental home located at 2033 Hercules Dr. sometime before 4:55 a.m.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.