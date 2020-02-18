Global  

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, ETFC

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, ETFC

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, ETFC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Etrade Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 23.8%.

Year to date, Etrade Financial registers a 22.5% gain.
0
S&P 500 Movers: WCG, ETFC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Etrade Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 23.8%.

Year to date, Etrade Financial registers a 22.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%.

Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ViacomCBS, trading down 18.2%, and Cimarex Energy, trading up 8.1% on the day.




