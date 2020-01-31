Could the Democratic Party Be Headed for a Brokered Convention? 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:24s - Published Could the Democratic Party Be Headed for a Brokered Convention? With the amount of Democratic candidates still in the running, the party may be in for a rare feat; a brokered convention. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Lovie Kilgore Could the Democratic Party Be Headed for a Brokered Convention? https://t.co/B5khowH7tK via @YouTube Wow...are we surprised? 2 days ago John Regier .@pbump: The party is headed toward a bizarre scenario. It could wind up with a clear front-runner in the delegate… https://t.co/mnBMHHnxLO 3 days ago Edwardsohn 🌊🌅 If the Democratic Party is so philosophically weak, disorganized and nobody really wants them, they deserve to be "… https://t.co/SuBJV97CXx 1 week ago