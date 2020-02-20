Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Suspect In Celebrity Therapist's Murder To Make First Court Appearance

Suspect In Celebrity Therapist's Murder To Make First Court Appearance

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Suspect In Celebrity Therapist's Murder To Make First Court Appearance

Suspect In Celebrity Therapist's Murder To Make First Court Appearance

Gareth Pursehouse was re-arrested and is scheduled to make his first court appearance today.

Kara Finnstrom reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Killer Of Drew Carey's Ex Might Face Death [Video]Killer Of Drew Carey's Ex Might Face Death

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was re-arrested on a no-bail warrant and charged Wednesday with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, family and sex therapist Amie Harwick. He was also charged with first-degree..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Man Charged With Killing Therapist Amie Harwick in Hollywood Hills Behind Bars [Video]Man Charged With Killing Therapist Amie Harwick in Hollywood Hills Behind Bars

Gareth Pursehouse was charged with one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, making him eligible for the death..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.