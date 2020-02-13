Global  

Trump to open world's largest cricket stadium during his India visit

Trump to open world's largest cricket stadium during his India visit

Trump to open world's largest cricket stadium during his India visit

US President Donald Trump will inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium when he arrives at the city of Ahmedabad on his India tour.

Video footage from Thursday (February 20) documents the sheer scale of the refurbished stadium and markings on the field where a stage will be set.

On February 26, the event named as "Kem chho Trump" or "Howdy!

Trump" will see the US President taking part in a roadshow before inaugurating the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium.

According to local sources, Trump will be travelling in an open-top vehicle alongside Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

The entire stadium is spread across 63 acres of land and has been built costing $90.8 million.

On his first visit to India, five to seven million people are expected to greet Trump accompanied by the first lady of United States Melania Trump.
