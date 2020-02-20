Ayushmann Khurrana catches up with LGBTQI+ fans in Delhi 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:34s - Published Ayushmann Khurrana catches up with LGBTQI+ fans in Delhi Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in the gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", interacted with LGBTQI+ fans during his visit to the Capital. 0

