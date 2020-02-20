Eddie Jones apologises after making ‘half-Asian’ joke in press conference

England head coach Eddie Jones was forced to apologise after making a bizarre remark about racism that has invited renewed scrutiny of his England regime.

Jones was asked at a press conference on Thursday afternoon about his meditation practise having revealed in June last year that he engages in mindfulness as part of his early morning routine.

A spokesman for the RFU said: ‘Eddie made an off-the-cuff comment during the press conference which was not intended to cause any offence.

He has subsequently spoken to the journalist privately explaining this and apologised which was accepted.’