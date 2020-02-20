Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Olive Hurst

Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Olive Hurst

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Olive HurstA paraglider crashed into some power lines in Olive Hurst Wednesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Olive Hurst

A paragliders unexpected landing left some people without power for hours.... a paraglider crashed into some power lines in olivehurst wednesday night.

Crews were on the scene for more than three- hours before the paraglider was freed.

During the rescue the man hanging from the power lines was awake and talking to first responders.

The incident caused over two- thousand people in the area to lose power... as crews worked to save the man and




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarleiMartinez

Marlei Martinez Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Yuba County https://t.co/33vhuQWru6 15 minutes ago

ksbw

KSBW Action News 8 Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Yuba County https://t.co/DtVn5zggfI 42 minutes ago

NorthBayNews

The Press Democrat Trapped paraglider rescued after crashing into Northern California power lines https://t.co/yfsAZf15P6 https://t.co/a2q9Snfko1 1 hour ago

zimpix

Douglas Zimmerman Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Yuba County https://t.co/yPGJX9wWFB 3 hours ago

RechieSeamate21

Rechie Pagcaliwagan Firefighters rescue paraglider from tangled power lines after crashing https://t.co/oezC82yqp8 via @NBCNews 3 hours ago

Arkiegirl01

𝕮𝖑𝖊𝖙𝖆~ (TextTrump88022) Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in Yuba County https://t.co/bSGOuWkaXO 4 hours ago

WVTM13

#WVTM13 Paraglider rescued after crashing into power lines in California https://t.co/BylzxtbxuC https://t.co/HpRXvGTjP2 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.