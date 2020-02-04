13 Ways to Pamper Your Pet (Love Your Pet Day)
13 Ways to
Pamper Your Pet Show your furry friends a little TLC with these 13 ways to spoil your pet.
1.
Make Homemade
Treats: You can bake
them or find
high-quality treats
at the pet store.
2.
Schedule a Spa Day: A good grooming can leave your furry friend looking and feeling amazing.
3.
Plan a Luxury Vacation: Instead of leaving them at home, send them to a pet resort when you have to go on a trip.
4.
Spring for Doggie Daycare: Daycare is a great way for your pet to play, train and go on walks.
5.
Get a Dog Walker: While you’re working, a dog walker can help your pet get exercise and companionship.
6.
Schedule Regular Checkups: Keep your pet healthy and happy with annual visits to the vet.
7.
Go for Glamour Shots: Spoil your pet with attention through a photoshoot.
8.
Build a Backyard Paradise: Your pet will love having a space of their own to roam free.
9.
Get a Cozy Bed: Let your pet sleep in style with a bed that makes napping even better.
10.
Schedule a Soothing Massage: A massage is the perfect way to help your pet relax.
11.
Plan Activities: Try planning an afternoon each week where you do what your pet loves.
12.
Give Lots of Praise and Petting: Show your pets you care and praise them for good behavior.
13.
Make Time for One-on-One Play Time: There is no better way to pamper your pet than with the attention they love and crave.