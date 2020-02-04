13 Ways to Pamper Your Pet (Love Your Pet Day)

13 Ways to Pamper Your Pet Show your furry friends a little TLC with these 13 ways to spoil your pet.

1.

Make Homemade Treats: You can bake them or find high-quality treats at the pet store.

2.

Schedule a Spa Day: A good grooming can leave your furry friend looking and feeling amazing.

3.

Plan a Luxury Vacation: Instead of leaving them at home, send them to a pet resort when you have to go on a trip.

4.

Spring for Doggie Daycare: Daycare is a great way for your pet to play, train and go on walks.

5.

Get a Dog Walker: While you’re working, a dog walker can help your pet get exercise and companionship.

6.

Schedule Regular Checkups: Keep your pet healthy and happy with annual visits to the vet.

7.

Go for Glamour Shots: Spoil your pet with attention through a photoshoot.

8.

Build a Backyard Paradise: Your pet will love having a space of their own to roam free.

9.

Get a Cozy Bed: Let your pet sleep in style with a bed that makes napping even better.

10.

Schedule a Soothing Massage: A massage is the perfect way to help your pet relax.

11.

Plan Activities: Try planning an afternoon each week where you do what your pet loves.

12.

Give Lots of Praise and Petting: Show your pets you care and praise them for good behavior.

13.

Make Time for One-on-One Play Time: There is no better way to pamper your pet than with the attention they love and crave.