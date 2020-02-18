Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Ghost Ship’ Runs Aground on Coast of Ireland

‘Ghost Ship’ Runs Aground on Coast of Ireland

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
‘Ghost Ship’ Runs Aground on Coast of Ireland

‘Ghost Ship’ Runs Aground on Coast of Ireland

It was abandoned in 2018 in Bermuda and now it has finally run aground in Ireland.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ghost ship washes up on Irish coast after drifting across Atlantic

A "ghost ship" abandoned by its crew has run aground on rocks on the south coast of Ireland after...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndependent


'Owner' makes claim to ghost ship grounded off Ireland

The purported owner of a 'ghost ship' grounded off Ireland's south coast after drifting crewless for...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AC1Carl

Carl A. Christie RT @cbcasithappens: A ghost ship runs aground in Ireland, after drifting across the Atlantic. Barry McDonald was the first to spot the rust… 18 hours ago

cbcasithappens

As It Happens A ghost ship runs aground in Ireland, after drifting across the Atlantic. Barry McDonald was the first to spot the… https://t.co/9fzwh5YscR 19 hours ago

kenjeffery

Ken Jeffery Ghost ship runs aground in Ireland. Is nobody worried that this is Dracula’s preferred method of transport? Did a… https://t.co/VXEZU0Oaul 20 hours ago

K38rescue

Shawn Alladio Ghost ship finally runs aground in Cork, Ireland #boating #Ghostship #USCG https://t.co/tiZTlGKa13 2 days ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @rapplerdotcom: The abandoned 250-feet cargo ship MV Alta runs aground on rocks outside the village of Ballycotton near Cork, Ireland's… 2 days ago

TheLiberal_ie

TheLiberal.ie Locals in awe as "Ghost ship" runs aground on coast of Cork - https://t.co/D5FtDJ79xr https://t.co/vVvYyVChfl 2 days ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler The abandoned 250-feet cargo ship MV Alta runs aground on rocks outside the village of Ballycotton near Cork, Irela… https://t.co/id0gD2oB2q 2 days ago

p31485473_patel

Anisha patel RT @republic: Ireland: Abandoned 'ghost ship' washes ashore after drifting at sea for over a year https://t.co/DVeVXEe61F 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Ghost ship': Why did this vessel wash up in Ireland without any crew aboard? [Video]'Ghost ship': Why did this vessel wash up in Ireland without any crew aboard?

'Ghost ship': Why did this vessel wash up in Ireland without any crew aboard?

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.